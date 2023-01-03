Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell asks for prayers for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had the greatest game of his basketball life Monday night.

The 71-point performance is the best in the NBA this season and a new Cavaliers franchise record.

Mitchell joins a list that includes Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson and Devin Booker as players to score 70 or more points in a single NBA game.

Mitchell’s emotions were high to say the least.

However Mitchell is also human and showed exactly why he has become a fan favorite in Cleveland.

During an on the court postgame interview, Mitchell made sure to credit his teammates performances in the come from behind 145-134 overtime victory.

At the end of his postgame media availability, Mitchell made sure to ask for prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo defensive back suffered cardiac arrest following a hit during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. After making a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin got up and then collapsed to the field.

After emergency medical professionals administered CPR, Hamlin was transported via ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin is currently in critical condition.

Following an hour delay, the game was postponed. The league announced the game won’t be made up this week.

The two events in the buckeye state happened nearly at the same time causing a wide range of emotions. Mitchell handled it all as a true professional.

The city of Cleveland, the Cavaliers fanbase and organization should be proud to have Mitchell a part of it.

