Gas station shooting turns deadly on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Valero gas station turned into a homicide investigation on Cleveland’s East Side, officials confirmed.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 6206 Woodland Ave.

Cleveland EMS said one victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

While Cleveland EMS stated no other victims were taken to the hospitals by ambulance, 19 News is working to find out if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses on scene told 19 News they heard multiple shots fired.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for more information.

On the scene of a shooting at a gas station at Woodland/Bundy in Cleveland’s central neighborhood. Right now, EMS confirms at least one dead on scene. Witness told me he heard 8-10 shots in succession. White sheets blocking entrance to store. pic.twitter.com/Qj3U24aZDL — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) January 3, 2023

