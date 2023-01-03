2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘He really needs our prayers right now:’ Church service held for Damar Hamlin

The 24-year-old is in critical condition at UC Medical Center.
A woman prays during a prayer service for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin at Crossroads Uptown...
A woman prays during a prayer service for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin at Crossroads Uptown Church, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Cincinnati. The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin was renewed Tuesday near the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition.

Community members gathered at Crossroads Church in Cincinnati’s uptown neighborhood, just a mile from Hamlin’s hospital room, for a prayer service.

Church leaders sent word of the service around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, fewer than 12 hours after Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium. Four hours later, the noontime service began with dozens of people in attendance and hundreds more watching on the church’s livestream.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson began the service with a recorded message asking those in attendance to pray for the 24-year-old.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family and everybody that was involved,” McPherson said. “We just want to take this second to realize that Damar is more than just a football player. He’s a son. He’s a teammate. He’s a friend. And last but not least, he’s a brother in Christ. He really needs our prayers right now.”

Dan Deering, a Wyoming football coach, attended the prayer service.

“Football isn’t about winning, it’s a family,” Deering told our media partners at the Enquirer. “I see Damar in my kids. We’ve gone through loss, and I had to be here.”

Senior pastor Brian Tome put the service together mindful of the widespread and unspoken trauma an incident like this can cause—when something so reliably joyful as a sporting event transforms in the blink of an eye into something terrifying.

“I think why we want to pray for this and come together is, we recognize we’re all in this thing called life together,” he said. “Curveballs are thrown our way all the time, pain points are thrown our way all the time, and I think in our heart we all want to be in that same game together. And maybe that’s one positive thing that came out of this.”

A prayer vigil will be held outside UC Medical Center Tuesday night shortly before 9 p.m.

MORE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin
Fans rally around Bills’ Damar Hamlin with vigil outside hospital
Fans rally around Bills’ Damar Hamlin with vigil outside hospital
Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway
Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway
Warrensville Heights grandmother forced out of flooded apartment due to stench
Warrensville Heights grandmother forced out of flooded apartment due to stench