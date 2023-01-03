2 Strong 4 Bullies
How to talk with kids about Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency during Bengals-Bills game

Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin...
Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during the first half of their game Monday night (Jan. 3) in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday night’s incident in Cincinnati was not just traumatizing for the players and fans who were in the stadium but for folks watching at home, including children.

Many parents are wondering: How do you talk to your children about what happened?

19 News spoke with Dr. David W. Miller, general pediatrician and Medical Director of Pediatric Integrative Medicine at University Hospitals Connor Whole Health.

Dr. Miller is a children’s mental health expert and has done extensive work with mental health throughout his career. He also has advanced training in integrative mind-body medicine.

Watch the full interview in the video player below:

