More police officers only a small part of complex plan to make Cleveland streets safer

Council President wants new budget to have expansion of crime-fighting technology
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland experienced only a slight decrease in homicides in 2022 and now, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council embark on the complex task of making Cleveland safer with the police department down more than 200 officers due to retirements among other factors.

“There’s not a willingness of young people that want to make policing a career,” said Council President Blaine Griffin. “More police would be great but I do think that some of the investments we’ve made in technology has been helpful.”

The city used one-time federal American Rescue Plan funds to put ShotSpotter on the city’s southeast side. When council passes a new budget April 1, Council president Blaine Griffin wants to see money to expand it to the whole city.

Griffin said the city has also engaged the federal marshal and looks for other state and national help along with working with the court to keep violent offenders off the street.

“We’ve found that a lot of these shootings have been by repeat offenders,” Griffin said, who also wants to newly created Community Police Commission to look at more than police punishment.

“Don’t just look at this from officer discipline,” Griffin said. “I hope that they look at their task as if they’re making decisions that are leading to more confidence between the citizens and the police than the outcome will be better public safety.”

Council will get the Mayor’s budget Feb. 1 and wants everyone to know one life lost is one too many.

“Any time you lose people in the City of Cleveland,” Griffin said, “these are people.”

