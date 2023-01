STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole multiple vehicles from a car dealership early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the thefts happened around 5 a.m. from Alfa Romeo of Strongsville in the 11000 block of Pearl Rd.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.