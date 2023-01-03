Northeast Ohio officer struck by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer escaped injury New Year’s Eve after being struck by celebratory gunfire while sitting inside his cruiser in Bedford Heights.

Bullets strike officer, cruiser ((Source: Facebook))

The round from a possible 9mm gun struck the roof of the officer’s cruiser and also struck his neck and collarbone.

“God was watching over me. I’m good,” said the officer.

The officer urged people to stop shooting in the air.

Cleveland police issued their annual warning on New Year’s Eve, saying the practice of celebratory gunfire is “illegal and dangerous.”

“The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death,” said Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

