Northeast Ohio weather: Rain slowly winds down tonight; more showers and rumbles Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in the midst of a very March-like (or even April-like) day out there, with rain showers and temperatures surging well into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The exception to this is in the Sandusky area, where fog has moved onshore and temperatures have plummeted into the 40s. (Such is the influence of Lake Erie.)

The scattered, steadier rain showers will gradually come to an end by 8:00 p.m. or so.

A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out overnight.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm overnight and through tomorrow.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting temperatures in the 50s all evening.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will climb up to about 60 degrees.

Another round of showers and storms will develop on Wednesday, and the rain will be most prevalent during the afternoon and early-evening hours.

7 DAY TEMPERATURE TREND: Northeast Ohio. Most will see new record high temperatures today. Colder by Thursday. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/0LPRSLlJre — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) January 3, 2023

Colder air will move in behind the showers.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s tomorrow evening.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s.

By Friday, temperatures will only be topping out in the 30s.

As it gets colder, will we see any snow?

It does appear that, yes, we will see a light wintry mix developing Thursday evening.

This will transition to light snow showers on Friday.

A system will move in from our west on Saturday, bringing a widespread wintry mix to the Buckeye State.

