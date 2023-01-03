2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain and storms to impact travel today; record warmth (FIRST ALERT DAY)

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A surge of very warm air has entered our area. Heavy rain has developed along the leading edge of it. This will have an impact on the morning drive. Be prepared for ponding on the roads. The highest chance of rain will be this morning. The team has activated a FIRST ALERT DAY. We will have showers and storms around this afternoon. It’s a spring like feel. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon. Some places will be breaking record high temperatures. An unseasonably warm night ahead. Temperatures only fall into the 50s. Just a few early evening showers and storms around. A cold front will push through tomorrow. Showers and storms will become likely again by afternoon. It’ll be another very warm day with high temperatures around 60 degrees. Colder air builds in by Thursday.

