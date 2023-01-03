Rain and storms to impact travel today; record warmth (FIRST ALERT DAY)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A surge of very warm air has entered our area. Heavy rain has developed along the leading edge of it. This will have an impact on the morning drive. Be prepared for ponding on the roads. The highest chance of rain will be this morning. The team has activated a FIRST ALERT DAY. We will have showers and storms around this afternoon. It’s a spring like feel. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon. Some places will be breaking record high temperatures. An unseasonably warm night ahead. Temperatures only fall into the 50s. Just a few early evening showers and storms around. A cold front will push through tomorrow. Showers and storms will become likely again by afternoon. It’ll be another very warm day with high temperatures around 60 degrees. Colder air builds in by Thursday.

