Record high call volume for dozens of NEO fire departments in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohio fire departments have reported record high calls in 2022, leaving many understaffed departments busier than ever.

Several departments took to social media to share numbers and thank supporting departments for their help over the past year.

Here are some of the departments reporting records for 2022:

Avon Fire Department “Your Avon Lake Firefighters responded to a record 3279 calls for service in 2022.”

Beachwood Fire Department “The Beachwood Fire Department set a department record of 5527 calls for service for 2022. This total beat our last record of 5526 which was set in 2018.”

Broadview Heights Fire Department “Broadview Heights Fire in 2022 responded to 2462 runs, this was a 12% increase compared to 2168 runs in 2021.”

Brunswick Division of Fire “The Brunswick Division of Fire broke our record for the number of calls (3989) we responded to this year.”

Brunswick Hills Firefighters “During 2022 the BHFD responded to 1,197 incidents. That is two more then 2021. It should be noted we did see a significant decrease in requests to aid neighboring agencies.”

Champion Township Fire Dept. “2427 calls in 2022. Busiest year on record! Short staffed more than ever!”

Concord Twp. Fire Department “Like so many Fire/EMS Departments, Concord Fire set yet another record of incidents in 2022. We finished the year with 3,004 total incidents compared to 2,830 in 2021. This includes 2,032 EMS Events and 972 Fire Events. We transported over 1,560 patients to local hospitals.”



East Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 500 “East Cleveland Fire Department Finished 2022 with 7,294 runs. Averaging almost 20 runs a day. This is a new record as busiest year in departments history!! This was a 4.7% increase from 2021 (6,961 runs) and a 3.8% increase from 2020 (7,027 runs).”

Hambden Fire Department “2022 was a busy year for us, setting a new department record with a total of 967 calls. This upcoming week we will share all of our statistics with you.”

Macedonia Professional Firefighters Local 3947 “We finished 2022 with a record year, up almost 200 calls from ‘21. More stats will be made available as they are finalized.”

Madison Fire District “We responded to 3,661 calls for service in 2022 making it our busiest year ever.”

Maple Heights Firefighters Association Local 1184 “2022 was a record setting year for the Maple Hts Fire Department. With 6096 calls of service, It has been our busiest year ever. All of us here at Local 1184 are proud to serve this community and we look forward to what 2023 has to bring us!”

Mayfield Village Firefighters Local 2619 “Mayfield Village Firefighters ended the year last night with a record setting year call volume in the history of the department.”

McDonald Fire Department “2022 once again proved that communities need their fire departments. The McDonald Fire Department was requested to respond 523 times, a new department record. As we enter 2023, we expect the call for help to increase. New staffing models and ideas are underway to help our department respond to calls in the Village as well as provide aid to our surrounding communities. We thank our mutual aid departments who have come to our aid in 2022 and stand ready to repay the favor in 2023.”



Mentor Fire Department “The Mentor Fire Department responded to and safely managed a record 9187 calls in 2022. This is a 4% increase compared to 2021′s 8832 calls for service.” “For the first time ever, Station Three by Great Lakes mall hit the 3000 run mark.”

Newton Falls Joint Fire District “Call volume 2178 – new record for busiest year”

Perkins Township Fire Department “In 2022 your Perkins Township firefighters made a record breaking total of 3141 responses.”

Ravenna Firefighters Local 1340 “2022 has been a challenging year. Last year we finished with 3142 calls for service which was a record year. As of now we have broken that record with 3168 calls and still a few hours to go.”

Richmond Heights Division of Fire “2022 was the busiest year in the division’s history. Firefighters responded to 2561 calls. This is a 7.8% increase over 2021 (2374 total calls) and a 16% increase since 2020 (2207 total calls).”

Rittman Firefighters Association “2022 was the busiest year in the last four years. Total Calls for Service – 119 - (YTD - 1142), 79 ahead of 2019, 67 ahead of 2020, 38 ahead of 2021.”

Sebring Fire & EMS “Sebring Fire & EMS has had another record breaking year for emergency runs with 107 more runs then last year. This is with staffing Station One with two EMS providers 12 hours a day, seven days a week. All other calls at night and second calls during the day were handled by Volunteer personnel. Here’s your total’s for 2022 so far. EMS - 1,536 runs, Fire - 193 runs, Total - 1729″

Southington Volunteer Fire Department “Busiest year in the history of the department. 2022 call volume: 618.″

Springfield Township Fire & Rescue “2022 was a historic year for us in terms of call volume! This is the most calls for service we have ever had in one year. 1,481 calls.”



Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Department “2022 was a busy year for us, with our largest run total in history of 532 runs!”

Westlake Firefighters Local 1814 “We ended the year with 6,413 runs, which is a 6% increase over 2021 (6,043).”



