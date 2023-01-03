Triple shooting at Cleveland gas station kills Euclid man, injures 2 others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man died and two other men were injured after a shooting at a gas station on the city’s East side Monday evening.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station in the 6200 block of Woodland Ave.

According to police, Samuel Tinsley, 33, of Euclid, was inside the store hanging out with several men.

One man entered the store armed with an AR15 and got into a physical altercation with Tinsley. During the fight, police said the gun went off and Tinsley was shot.

Tinsley returned fire and a second man who had been with him inside the store also fired shots. Both the man armed with the AR15 and the second shooter were struck.

At that time, a third man shot Tinsley while he was on the ground. Cleveland EMS pronounced Tinsley dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

The three men involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said the man armed with an AR15 and the man who shot Tinsley while he was on the ground were stopped by Cleveland Clinic police at E. 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

The man armed with the AR15 was transported to University Hospitals for treatment and the other suspect was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The third shooting victim arrived at University Hospitals by private vehicle and after he was treated for his injuries, he was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Cleveland police are also looking for an unknown man who entered the store with the man armed with the AR15. He has not been identified at this time and is not believed to have fired any shots.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.