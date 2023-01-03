U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a man wanted for the murder of a 38-year-olld Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve.

Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a home near the 200 block of E Miller Ave. in Akron.

Akron police said Mason shot and killed Allison Dinkins inside her home in the 1300 block of Brittan Rd. just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, Dinkins was found dead on her living room floor.

Her five-year-old daughter, who was also shot, is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “A woman was killed, and a young girl was seriously injured because of the senseless actions of a dangerous fugitive. The Akron Police Department did an outstanding job identifying this suspect, which led to an arrest within days of the incident.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.