Warrensville Heights grandmother forced out of flooded apartment due to stench

WARRENVSILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Instead of watching her family unwrap presents, a Warrensville Heights grandmother watched her apartment flood on Christmas Day.

It has been a week and the damage still hasn’t been fixed.

“I’m sad,” said tenant Yulonda Lloyd. “My heart is hurt because I worked for this, and now it’s all gone.”

It’s not easy looking at all of your belongings that are now destroyed.

Yulonda Lloyd has called the South Tower of Highland Woods home for four years now, but after Christmas morning, she calls it unlivable.

Lloyd woke up to water gushing into her apartment around 5 a.m. after a pipe burst upstairs.

Less than an hour later, the buckets she put down to stop the water were overflowing.

Fast forward nine days, she’s no longer staying there.

“Oh it smells,” said Lloyd. “Do you see why I can’t stay here?”

The smell is unbearable.

Even worse, most of what she owns is ruined. Some of the items are irreplaceable.

“My husband’s obituary and things like that in a big box right there and cards and sentimental things that meant something to me,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd is working with property insurance to find a new home.

In the mean time, they say they heard from maintenance once to pick up some of the dry wall that fell, and while they’ve reached back out, they haven’t heard back.

So she called the 19 Troubleshooters, and we got to work.

First, we called the city. We were sent to voicemail, but eventually heard back from the building commissioner.

19 News called the attorneys of the property manager when we couldn’t reach the city.

Our Troubleshooter team had personal contact information from a different story at the building.

This time our call went straight to voicemail.

