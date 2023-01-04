$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Mason ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

The U.S. Marshals said Mason was taken into custody afternoon at a home near the 200 block of E Miller Ave. in Akron.

Akron police said Mason shot and killed Allison Dinkins inside her home in the 1300 block of Brittan Rd. just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, Dinkins was found dead on her living room floor.

Her five-year-old daughter, who was also shot, is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “A woman was killed, and a young girl was seriously injured because of the senseless actions of a dangerous fugitive. The Akron Police Department did an outstanding job identifying this suspect, which led to an arrest within days of the incident.”

Mason is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.