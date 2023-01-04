2026 execution date set for man who killed Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.

Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 of killing Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022.

He is now scheduled for execution on Jan, 7, 2026.

Officer Leon, 32, was killed at a gas station after pulling over Bryan on June 25, 2000.

Cleveland police said Bryan was a suspect in a prior shooting and shot Officer Leon in the face during questioning.

Bryan fled the scene, but was arrested by other officers after a police chase.

At the time of the murder, Bryan was on parole after serving time for a 1995 attempted robbery conviction.

Officer Leon leaves behind a wife and three children. He had been with the Cleveland Police Department for six years.

