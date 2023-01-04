6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side

2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side.

The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a news release.

U.S. Marshals said the following individuals were placed under arrest:

  • Michael Cullen, 35
  • Emma Raifsnyder, 20
  • Jessie Richmond, 42
  • Glen Wilson, 42
  • Candy Wilson, 39
  • Anthony Torres, 33

According to the release, they were all wanted by authorities for various crimes.

U.S. Marshals said they set out to arrest Cullen and had tracked him to a home in Cleveland, where he barricaded himself inside for hours before surrendering.

Authorities also confiscated three handguns and one rifle following the standoff, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

