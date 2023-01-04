2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: ‘I expect to play Sunday’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If there are plans to postpone Sunday’s Browns-Steelers game, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not aware of them.

Stefanski said the Browns are trying to have as normal a game week as possible against the backdrop of Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

The Browns and Steelers are scheduled to meet Sunday at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

Get your day started with a live Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. on 19 News, then flip over to CW 43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter with Tony Zarrella, Reggie Langhorne and Josh Cribbs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Greg Newsome talks
Browns players respond to the Hamlin situation
The ambulance with Demar Hamlin inside drives off the field Monday night. The Buffalo Bills...
ESPN carefully navigated coverage of Hamlin collapse
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic
Browns will try to eliminate Steelers from playoffs