Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: ‘I expect to play Sunday’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If there are plans to postpone Sunday’s Browns-Steelers game, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not aware of them.

Stefanski said the Browns are trying to have as normal a game week as possible against the backdrop of Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

The Browns and Steelers are scheduled to meet Sunday at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

