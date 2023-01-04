Browns players respond to the Hamlin situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR on the field after collapsing during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to multiple reports, Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

Many NFL clubs are working to navigate a delicate situation as some teams have postponed media availability. Some clubs continued business as usual on Wednesday and the Browns were no different.

Media spoke with multiple players about Hamlin and the impact it has had on Cleveland’s locker room.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome and TE David Njoku first reactions to the Damar Hamlin situation: pic.twitter.com/wGjOMYGOuu — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 4, 2023

Brown’s cornerback Greg Newsome and tight end David Njoku also spoke on the GoFundMe many people have donated to since. The latest number is well north of $6.3 million.

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Page is nearly at $5.5M, with donations from endless NFL people. On these pages alone: Andy Dalton and his wife at $3K, Russell Wilson and his wife at $10K plus their charity, Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels, Commanders. On and on. https://t.co/cM1lhPv27c pic.twitter.com/SnLONebY2w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

“I think people on the outside are just starting to see that we aren’t just football players, we’re humans,” Newsome added. “It just shows that we are human and we try to go out there and put on a show, but at the end of the day, our safety and our lives matter.”

#Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett, the team’s player rep, said there’s been no discussion of games not being played. Obviously, NFL closely monitoring the situation. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 4, 2023

Newsome added it would be tough to practice on Wednesday in light of the current situation.

