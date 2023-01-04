Browns players respond to the Hamlin situation
Greg Newsome: “It’s heartbreaking.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR on the field after collapsing during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to multiple reports, Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Many NFL clubs are working to navigate a delicate situation as some teams have postponed media availability. Some clubs continued business as usual on Wednesday and the Browns were no different.
Media spoke with multiple players about Hamlin and the impact it has had on Cleveland’s locker room.
Brown’s cornerback Greg Newsome and tight end David Njoku also spoke on the GoFundMe many people have donated to since. The latest number is well north of $6.3 million.
“I think people on the outside are just starting to see that we aren’t just football players, we’re humans,” Newsome added. “It just shows that we are human and we try to go out there and put on a show, but at the end of the day, our safety and our lives matter.”
Newsome added it would be tough to practice on Wednesday in light of the current situation.
