Browns will try to eliminate Steelers from playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While Browns fans would love nothing more than to see the Steelers eliminated from the playoffs, it is not the primary drumbeat of the Browns’ preparation for the game.

“It is not our focus,” said Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

That does not mean they don’t want to win, it just means that they are not making it about eliminating Pittsburgh.

“We understand those type of things, but this is a division game and it is a rivalry game. We have a ton of respect for that organization, those coaches and those players. We get to lace them up Sunday – don’t know what time yet – but we get to compete for 60 minutes, and we are excited about that,” said Stefanski.

Pittsburgh is only still alive in the playoff hunt because of their game-winning drive against Baltimore last Sunday.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, their rookie first-round draft pick, engineered the drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown to running back Najee Harris.

“A talented player who we have to be ready to go against and get to know the young player,” said Stefanski about Pickett. “He can make plays off schedule, as you saw in that last drive. Made some impressive throws throughout the day. It is going to be a challenge as it always is when it is Browns versus Steelers. We are excited about that.”

The Browns and Steelers kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

