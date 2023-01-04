2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns will try to eliminate Steelers from playoffs

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers MGN graphic(MGN)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While Browns fans would love nothing more than to see the Steelers eliminated from the playoffs, it is not the primary drumbeat of the Browns’ preparation for the game.

“It is not our focus,” said Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

That does not mean they don’t want to win, it just means that they are not making it about eliminating Pittsburgh.

“We understand those type of things, but this is a division game and it is a rivalry game. We have a ton of respect for that organization, those coaches and those players. We get to lace them up Sunday – don’t know what time yet – but we get to compete for 60 minutes, and we are excited about that,” said Stefanski.

Pittsburgh is only still alive in the playoff hunt because of their game-winning drive against Baltimore last Sunday.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, their rookie first-round draft pick, engineered the drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown to running back Najee Harris.

“A talented player who we have to be ready to go against and get to know the young player,” said Stefanski about Pickett. “He can make plays off schedule, as you saw in that last drive. Made some impressive throws throughout the day. It is going to be a challenge as it always is when it is Browns versus Steelers. We are excited about that.”

The Browns and Steelers kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

The ambulance with Demar Hamlin inside drives off the field Monday night. The Buffalo Bills...
ESPN carefully navigated coverage of Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin
Fans rally around Bills’ Damar Hamlin with vigil outside hospital
A woman prays during a prayer service for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin at Crossroads Uptown...
‘He really needs our prayers right now:’ Church service held for Damar Hamlin
Donovan Mitchell asks for prayers for Damar Hamlin
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell asks for prayers for Bills’ Damar Hamlin