Busy weekend for stolen cars in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole five vehicles over the weekend and attempted to steal seven others.

Parma Police Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak said four Kia’s and one Hyundai were taken and remain missing.

Lieutenant Ciryak added the suspects also attempted to steal four Hyundais and three Kias.

Hyundai has previously released the below statement regarding the large number of Hyundais stolen nationwide.

*Hyundai has released a glass break sensor security kit that targets the method of entry used by thieves to break into these vehicles. These kits are available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. The MSRP for the kit is $170, and the estimated cost for installation may vary by location.

*Hyundai is also developing a software update to further secure these targeted vehicles. We anticipate that this software update will become available for certain vehicles in the first half of 2023, with updates for other vehicles following thereafter. Please note that all Hyundai vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Some earlier models, without a push-button ignition, do not have engine immobilizers. In November 2021, engine immobilizers became standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced. Customers who have questions can contact the Hyundai Customer Care Center at 800-633-5151.”

Kia has released the below statement to Kia owners regarding vehicle thefts.

“Kia also continues its efforts to develop additional solutions for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer, including the development and testing of enhanced security software. All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running change, and all Kia vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Kia Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (Kia).”

