Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron County mom

Amanda Dean (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Wednesday they are joining the search for a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago.

Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was last seen in July 2017 in Collins. Dean left behind her four children.

According to Sylvia Colon, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Cleveland Missing, Dean’s disappearance is under unusual circumstances.

Colon said her family was initially told by Huron County Sheriff deputies Dean was at a safe house and not missing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Huron County family demanding ‘proof of life’ in missing mom case

The Huron County Sheriff’s office re-opened the case in December 2022 and issued the below statement.

“On December 21, 2022, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office has officially reopened an investigation into Amanda D. Dean’s whereabouts. Ms. Dean entered into a safe house in 2017 and has not had contact with her family since. We have had conversations and a meeting with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) agents and requested they review and continue the investigation. We have provided BCI with all the information available for their review.

Once it has determined who will officially be in charge of the investigation, that agency will designate an intermediary who will be the point of contact with the family. We will have no further comments during this investigation.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

