Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side.

Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood.

The officer is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police added the incident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.