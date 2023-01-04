2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

(Pexels)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side.

Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood.

The officer is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police added the incident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

Lorain High School placed under lockdown (Source: WOIO)
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
6 arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
6 arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
Federal building evacuated in Akron
Federal building evacuated in Akron
2 students hurt at Lorain High School, 1 in custody
2 students hurt at Lorain High School, 1 in custody
BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County