Fans rally around Bills’ Damar Hamlin with vigil outside hospital

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL and its fans are rallying around Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with a vigil outside of UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition after his heart stopped after a tackle during the Monday Night Football game.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills stated. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The game has been indefinitely postponed.

The 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the field after collapsing from tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play.

He was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.

Both Bengals and Bills fans also flocked to the hospital Monday night minutes after Hamlin arrived.

They held a vigil through the night into early Tuesday.

Fans rallied again on Tuesday night to show support and offer up prayers.

