Federal building evacuated in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found a suspicious substance.

Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m.

Just before noon, firefighters declared the substance was not hazardous; however, a verbal bomb threat was then called into the building.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and the building remains evacuated.

Market Street is closed temporarily between Rand and Broadway

Main Street is closed between MLK and Mill Street

Akron police are asking citizens to choose an alternative route until the surrounding roads can be reopened.

