Federal building evacuated in Akron

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found a suspicious substance.

Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m.

Just before noon, firefighters declared the substance was not hazardous; however, a verbal bomb threat was then called into the building.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and the building remains evacuated.

  • Market Street is closed temporarily between Rand and Broadway
  • Main Street is closed between MLK and Mill Street

Akron police are asking citizens to choose an alternative route until the surrounding roads can be reopened.

