Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?
The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
In fact, for the past week gas prices have been increasing faster in Ohio than the national average, even as demand falls after the holidays.
GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan did a live interview Tuesday with 19 News to discuss why.
