Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

Ohio gas prices are increasing, higher than the national average, even though demand is down...
Ohio gas prices are increasing, higher than the national average, even though demand is down and oil is trading lower.(WVIR)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?

The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.

In fact, for the past week gas prices have been increasing faster in Ohio than the national average, even as demand falls after the holidays.

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan did a live interview Tuesday with 19 News to discuss why.

