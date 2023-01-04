2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Gov. DeWine signs expanded distracted driving bill into law

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Tuesday, expanding the state’s distracted driving laws, giving officers more freedom to pull drivers over for violations.

“Distracted driving is a killer, it’s unnecessary,” DeWine said at an afternoon news conference. “If we can eliminate distracted driving, we will save many, many lives.”

Under the new law, which goes into effect in April, texting while driving is prohibited and becomes a primary offense.

It was already illegal in Ohio, but it was a secondary offense for adults, meaning officers needed to witness a separate, primary offense before pulling drivers over.

The law also prohibits holding and looking at wireless devices while on the move, including entering information into GPS.

Using GPS devices is allowed, but the information must be entered before moving.

Drivers are still able to hold phones to their ear to make calls, they can also swipe or press a single button to accept and end calls.

Phone calls over speakerphone are also permitted.

The law provides exceptions in emergency situations and while stopped at a red light.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been at least 73,945 distracted driving crashes in Ohio since 2017, including 2,186 fatal and serious injury crashes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video...
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
The ambulance with Demar Hamlin inside drives off the field Monday night. The Buffalo Bills...
ESPN carefully navigated coverage of Hamlin collapse
Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin
Fans rally around Bills’ Damar Hamlin with vigil outside hospital
Fans rally around Bills’ Damar Hamlin with vigil outside hospital
Fans rally around Bills’ Damar Hamlin with vigil outside hospital