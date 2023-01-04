How long will the house vote for a new speaker?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - House Republicans have adjourned until 8 p.m. Wednesday night to try and establish a path towards successful nomination of a candidate for Speaker of the House.

Wednesday was the second day of multiple failed votes for a speaker. Kevin McCarthy has been several votes away each time, with 218 needed to win the position.

McCarthy has seen his vote total slip to 201 votes, dipping far below the needed number.

The current vote is the 9th longest in US history for a speaker and longest in 100 years.

A speaker of the house needs to be voted through before new house members can be sworn in and laws can begin to be passed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.