‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday.

19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News.

“You can see that his gun was a little bit like modified. It had a larger mag and it was shooting out like crazy, and it was like at least 15 rounds,” the witness said.

The Akron man said it was the sound of the shots that woke him up Monday morning.

“Should’ve been a normal morning you know woke up to a bang,” he recalled.

The young Akron man wanted to make sure he stayed anonymous given what happened, but he lives near Bob’s Mini Mart on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and saw everything.

He said it was about 11 in the morning and his mom was pulling out to go to work when the shootout started.

“My mom didn’t know what to do,” he said. “She was just frozen with fear because the gunman was just looking at her shooting and then looking at her.”

Akron police said when officers got to the scene no one was there, but they could tell a crime had occurred.

A few minutes later a 21-year-old man who had been shot was found outside a home on Oakland Avenue.

Paramedics took him to the hospital and then another man, a 19-year-old was driven to the hospital while police were investigating the crime scene.

One of the men is expected to be okay, police say the other man might not make it.

Since police haven’t figured out exactly what happened, neither man has been charged yet.

“I’m actually a little bit frustrated you know what I mean because it’s not just the safety of me,” the witness said. “It’s the safety of everybody that lives in that neighborhood.” The man said there was a point where he feared for his life.

“Yeah, I mean obviously especially when it’s in front of your house,” he said. “When someone’s shooting out in public like that, they’re not thinking. I was more worried that from the point of angle that I was recording, I was just a little bit worried that he would see me or like try to do something stupid like maybe even shoot at my house I don’t know but yeah it’s terrifying especially when my mom was out there and had my little brother and my nephew down there.”

The 18-year-old said he’s frustrated with the amount of crime in his Akron neighborhood.

“My parents can’t let my little brother go outside and play without worrying you know what I mean? It shouldn’t have to be like that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

