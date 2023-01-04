Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark.

“I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles.

Tvrdik, who heads Pins and Needles inside Mahall’s in Lakewood, walked into this soaked mess days after Christmas.

“I actually heard it on the street, I had no idea what the noise was but as I tucked my head near the window I was like ‘Oh no that’s coming from inside,’” said Tvrdik. “This whole section of ceiling collapsed on its own.”

He told 19 News the December winter storm is to blame, and a pipe on the third floor burst, soaking everything below.

He said they have had to transition to partial capacity and cancel reservations.

“It was definitely a tough week for it to happen. It’s the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and it’s probably our second or third busiest week of the year” said Jospeh Pavlick, Owner of Mahall’s.

Pavlick said it could be weeks before they are back to normal, but with the help and support of customers they are hopeful.

“Have this happened eight to 10 years ago it would have been a lot different, but I think we’ve had some experience now,” Pavlick said. “We have great people around us and the community has been excellent.”

