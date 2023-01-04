2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 students hurt at Lorain High School

Lorain High School placed under lockdown (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway.

Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody.

School officials issued the Level 2 Lockdown after the alteration, which meant all students and staff had to remain inside their classrooms and offices with doors locked, and no one was allowed in the hallways or to leave the building.

The names and ages of the students are not being released, but police said they are in stable condition and received prompt medical attention from school personnel before being transported to a local hospital.

Loran police said the incident remains under investigation.

“Thank you again to Lorain City Schools and School Resource Officer Baez for their quick, companionate, and professional action,” posted Lorain police on Facebook.

“We commend our Safety and Security Team for their swift actions in responding to this situation, including promptly placing the building on lockdown as a precaution. Additional officers from the Lorain Police Department arrived at Lorain High School within minutes to assist our school resource officers,” posted Lorain City Schools on Facebook.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:45 p.m.

