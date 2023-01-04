Mansfield police issue arrest warrant for man wanted for killing teenager

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police have issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager.

Police said Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, shot and killed a 16-year-old boy inside a stairwell at the Quality Inn on N. Trimble Road Tuesday morning.

Monteles Holland ((Source: Mansfield police))

Officers responded to the hotel after an employee heard gunshots and found the boy’s body.

Mansfield police, Ontario police and the county ASORT team executed a search warrant at Holland’s Crestfield Street apartment Tuesday evening, but Holland was not there.

Police said Holland is encouraged to voluntarily surrender himself to authorities.

Police added he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, please call 911 or Mansfield police at 419-755-9791.

