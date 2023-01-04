2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mantua man charged after wrong-way crash in Solon

(Solon Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Mantua man is now charged after causing a wrong-way crash on New Year’s Eve.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on US 422 near the Liberty Road overpass.

Solon police said Nicholas James Gutowski was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a white Honda Civic.

The Honda and two other vehicles behind the Honda then all crashed into each other.

None of the drivers were seriously injured, but the road was closed for more than an hour.

Solon police said Gutowski told them he was on his way home from work and doesn’t know what happened. Police added alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the accident.

Gutowski was cited for failure to control, a misdemeanor traffic violation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

