Northeast Ohio 1st responders remind citizens about app that helps save lives

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in adults in the U.S.

First responders say the more people who are trained in CPR, the better chances victims have at survival.

PulsePoint App saving lives through crowd-sourcing CPR

But there’s technology that’s helping save lives.

The Pulsepoint app sends alerts about people in cardiac arrest, allowing folks trained in CPR to respond to emergencies.

First responders say it’s a huge help because those people might be closer than first responders.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

