2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Very warm today with more rain later this morning and afternoon

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more very warm day. Temperatures are well in the 50s to near 60 degrees area wide. A cold front will be tracking through this afternoon. Showers return to the area later this morning and through most of the afternoon. The rain doesn’t appear to be heavy. The rain will end from west to east early this evening. A colder air mass builds in tonight. Mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. A light winter mix develops Thursday night with a disturbance. Temperatures will not get out of the 30s on Friday with some flurries around.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Jan. 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Jan. 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Jan. 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Jan. 3, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Jan. 3, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain slowly winds down tonight; more showers and rumbles Wednesday
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/3/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 1/3/2022