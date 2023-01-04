Northeast Ohio Weather: Very warm today with more rain later this morning and afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more very warm day. Temperatures are well in the 50s to near 60 degrees area wide. A cold front will be tracking through this afternoon. Showers return to the area later this morning and through most of the afternoon. The rain doesn’t appear to be heavy. The rain will end from west to east early this evening. A colder air mass builds in tonight. Mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. A light winter mix develops Thursday night with a disturbance. Temperatures will not get out of the 30s on Friday with some flurries around.

