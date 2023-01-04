2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann: #1 Purdue will be ‘a great challenge’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State welcomes #1 Purdue to Columbus Thursday night and Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann is worried, rightfully so, about Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

Edey, averaging 21 points and 13 rebounds per game, is “a human cheat code,” Holtmann said Wednesday.

Ohio State (10-3, 2-0 in conference) is 10-11 all-time against teams ranked #1.

Edey, a junior from Toronto, has never faced the Buckeyes. He leads the Big Ten in scoring, rebounds, blocks and double-doubles.

