2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is set to visit the Ohio and Kentucky border on Wednesday. The visit is expected to be a bipartisan celebration of sorts over newly-secured funding to upgrade a critical bridge connected the two states.

The roughly 60 year-old Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio, carries about double the amount of traffic it was originally designed to carry. Local officials say it’s in desperate need of an upgrade.

The Biden administration recently announced a more than billion dollar grant to help build a second bridge, and rehab the current one.

The federal grant is made possible by the $1.6 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed in 2021. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) helped pass the legislation. His office also says the senator directly advocated for the grant for the Brent Spence Bridge.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine are also expected to join President Biden and Senator McConnell on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
The 118th Congress, the most diverse in history, was seated Tuesday, as legislators prepare to...
Historic new Congress: What to know, why it matters
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put his support behind a bill Tuesday that many say will prompt changes...
Sweeping criminal justice law changes OK’d by Ohio governor
The 118th Congress is being sworn in, marking a historic and uncertain new session.
Key vote expected as new session of Congress gets underway