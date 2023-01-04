SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon firefighter got to reunite with the city’s 2022 New Year baby who was so ready to come into the world, she was delivered right on the side of the highway.

In the early hours of Jan. 1 a year ago, Solon firefighters from Station 1 were sent to the highway for a woman having contractions.

When first responders arrived, the baby was about to be delivered.

As they tried to move the mother from her car to the ambulance, that baby girl made her grand entrance right on the side of the highway!

Solon firefighters said they didn’t even have enough time to get the mother into the ambulance before she delivered.

One year later, that baby girl, her mother, and her big sister stopped by Station 1 to visit the firefighters on Jan. 1, 2023.

The family got a special firehouse tour and some birthday sweets.

While Firefighter Barker was the only one from the original call who was on duty during the visit, he was “beyond excited” because this was the first baby he had ever reunited with post-delivery, Solon firefighters said.

“We hope to have a Birthday visit every year from this sweet girl and mom! Happy New Year and please stay safe! As always, we stand ready to serve!” Solon firefighters stated.

Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2027 shared these photos of the sweet moment:

Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway (Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2079)

Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway (Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2079)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.