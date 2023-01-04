2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway

Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway
Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway(Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2079)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon firefighter got to reunite with the city’s 2022 New Year baby who was so ready to come into the world, she was delivered right on the side of the highway.

In the early hours of Jan. 1 a year ago, Solon firefighters from Station 1 were sent to the highway for a woman having contractions.

When first responders arrived, the baby was about to be delivered.

As they tried to move the mother from her car to the ambulance, that baby girl made her grand entrance right on the side of the highway!

Solon firefighters said they didn’t even have enough time to get the mother into the ambulance before she delivered.

One year later, that baby girl, her mother, and her big sister stopped by Station 1 to visit the firefighters on Jan. 1, 2023.

The family got a special firehouse tour and some birthday sweets.

While Firefighter Barker was the only one from the original call who was on duty during the visit, he was “beyond excited” because this was the first baby he had ever reunited with post-delivery, Solon firefighters said.

“We hope to have a Birthday visit every year from this sweet girl and mom! Happy New Year and please stay safe! As always, we stand ready to serve!” Solon firefighters stated.

Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2027 shared these photos of the sweet moment:

Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway
Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway(Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2079)
Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway
Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway(Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2079)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Multiple vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership (surveillance video)
Cleveland City Council says safety the number one concern for residents as it receives a new...
How Cleveland city council plans to make Cleveland streets safer
Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed
More police officers only a small part of complex plan to make Cleveland streets safer
More police officers only a small part of complex plan to make Cleveland streets safer