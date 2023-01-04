2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unresponsive Solon man rescued from apartment fire
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon man was rescued by firefighters during an apartment fire Tuesday night, according to officials.

Solon fire responded to a fire at the Park North Apartments around 9:46 p.m. Tuesday.

According to firefighters, the kitchen fire was in a first floor apartment, and filled the two-story building with smoke.

Solon fire said Solon police were “instrumental” in assisting residents in the evacuation of all 16 apartments.

Firefighters said while searching the apartment, they found an adult man unresponsive on the kitchen floor of the apartment where the fire originated.

He was taken outside to safety, officials said, and transported to Metro Health. Solon fire reported that he is now in stable condition.

Moderate smoke damaged the building, but most of the apartments were able to be re-occupied.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said it appears to be cooking related.

Responding departments included Solon fire, Chagrin Valley fire, Oakwood, Twinsburg fire, Orange Village fire and Aurora.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

