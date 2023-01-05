Akron family pleads for driver involved in deadly hit skip accident to come forward
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run accident just days before Christmas is begging for the driver to turn themselves into police.
Jerry Devers was struck on Dec. 22, 2022.
Akron police said Devers was crossing E. Exchange Street at Spicer Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on E. Exchange Street.
Devers died from his injuries at Summa Akron City Hospital.
According to police, the suspect’s vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later.
“My family just wants closure and more importantly, justice for Jerry Devers,” said niece Anaise Mahon.
