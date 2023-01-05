2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron family pleads for driver involved in deadly hit skip accident to come forward

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run accident just days before Christmas is begging for the driver to turn themselves into police.

Jerry Devers was struck on Dec. 22, 2022.

Jerry Devers
Jerry Devers((Source: Family))

Akron police said Devers was crossing E. Exchange Street at Spicer Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on E. Exchange Street.

Devers died from his injuries at Summa Akron City Hospital.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later.

“My family just wants closure and more importantly, justice for Jerry Devers,” said niece Anaise Mahon.

