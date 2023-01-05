BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Perkins Township.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at Foxborough Commons.

Perkins Township Board of Trustees said Perkins police officers, Sandusky police officers and Erie County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene.

While on scene, trustees said the officers had “an interaction” with Domanic Grant and Grant was shot. No other details of the incident are being released at this time.

Grant was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center for medical treatment. His condition has not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, which is standard department policy.

