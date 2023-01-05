2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns DC Joe Woods: ‘I hope I have the opportunity to come back’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Woods has the Browns defense playing better down the stretch but will it be enough to save his job?

“I hope I have the opportunity to come back,” Woods said in Berea Thursday. “I think we are playing better. It is the guys out there getting experience playing together. I feel like the guys we have on our team because we have a young team they are all coming back next year and we will have a full offseason. Long story short, I hope I get the opportunity, but that is not my decision.”

The Browns rank 20th in the NFL in sacks, 24th in takeaways and 25th against the run.

Last week Woods took the blame for the team’s poor run defense, saying he “put it all on coaching.”

Cleveland has also lost linebackers Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to season-ending injuries.

