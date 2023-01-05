Browns OC Alex Van Pelt gives emotional reaction to Damar Hamlin update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns offensive coordinator appeared to get emotional Thursday when asked about the latest Damar Hamlin update.

Van Pelt is a Pittsburgh native and a former college QB at the University of Pittsburgh, which is also Hamlin’s alma mater.

Hamlin’s road to recovery has been “long and difficult,” said Dr. William Knight, a lead physician and professor of emergency medicine.

“He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery and improvement,” he said. “He is now demonstrating that sign of good neurologic recovery as well as overall clinical improvement as has been previously reported related to not just his vital signs but a lot of his other individual organ recovery.”

