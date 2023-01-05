2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Buffalo Bills speak for 1st time since Damar Hamlin’s injury

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WOIO) - The Buffalo Bills are speaking publicly for the first time since Safety Damar Hamlin was injured during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, who was announced to be approving dramatically over the last 24 hours, collapsed on the field Monday night.

Hamlin needed to be resuscitated twice before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The second-year player spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane are expected to address the public in their first press conference since the injury.

The Bills are schedule to face the New England Patriots on Sunday as the status surrounding a possible rescheduling of the Bengals game remains unknown.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘I live here so I am going to stay in Cleveland. I will be here’
Joe Woods
Browns DC Joe Woods: ‘I hope I have the opportunity to come back’
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Browns OC Alex Van Pelt gives emotional reaction to Damar Hamlin update
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
3 Cleveland Cavaliers in top 10 in early All-Star voting