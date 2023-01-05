Buffalo Bills speak for 1st time since Damar Hamlin’s injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WOIO) - The Buffalo Bills are speaking publicly for the first time since Safety Damar Hamlin was injured during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, who was announced to be approving dramatically over the last 24 hours, collapsed on the field Monday night.

Hamlin needed to be resuscitated twice before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The second-year player spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane are expected to address the public in their first press conference since the injury.

The Bills are schedule to face the New England Patriots on Sunday as the status surrounding a possible rescheduling of the Bengals game remains unknown.

