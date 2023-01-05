CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Sgt. Wyoma at 216-623-5220 if you recognize this suspect.

