2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a car from the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said he is accused of stealing a white 2015 Ford Fusion from the 4600 block of Broadview Road.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Sgt. Wyoma at 216-623-5220 if you recognize this suspect.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

One of the security entrances at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
TSA stops record number of guns in 2022, but Cleveland numbers are down
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say
TSA stops record number of guns in 2022, but Cleveland numbers are down
TSA stops record number of guns in 2022, but Cleveland numbers are down
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible