Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer

Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer
Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer(Case Western Reserve University Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University introduced its police department’s first K-9 officer, Spartie!

CWRUPD made the announcement on Jan. 4 after K-9 Spartie and his handler, Ofc. Jimiyu Edwards completed a 12-week training last semester.

Spartie, named after the CWRU’s Spartans mascot, is trained in search and rescue and explosives detection.

“Both are now on campus ready to welcome everyone back from winter recess!” CWRUPD stated.

