CAUGHT ON CAM: ‘Blizzard Bandit’ breaks into bar in Summit County during winter storms(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the man caught on camera breaking into a local bar during last month’s winter storms.

The break-in occurred at 3:12 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Brubraker’s Pub, located at 3939 Massillon Rd. #101 in Green, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials said the man didn’t steal any money from the business, despite breaking in during the sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions.

The man “appeared to drive a grey Ford sedan,” officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the break-in has been asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

