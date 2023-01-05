Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning.

Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month.

“The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup came at the very end of that window,” Cincinnati Zoo Zoological Manager Julie Grove said. “Our Zoo Volunteer Observer (ZVO) team has been monitoring Isla’s every move since mid-November, and our care team has performed regular ultrasounds to track fetal development. Isla’s keepers have established an amazing bond with her, and she cooperates fully with ultrasounds and other health-related procedures.”

The sex of the baby has not yet been determined, the zoo says.

Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua gave birth to her new baby on Thursday morning.

Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua gave birth to her new baby on Thursday morning. (Cincinnati Zoo)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.