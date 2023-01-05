City of Cleveland deploys pothole patch crews amid January warmup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland had two pothole repair crews working throughout the city on Wednesday, thanks to the recent deep freeze following by a major warming trend.

“It’s customary that the Department of Public Works switches between necessary functions and taking advantage of weather,” said city spokesperson Sarah Johnson. “[Wednesday’s] functions include snow and ice control dry runs, bulk trash pick up, measuring streets for the upcoming resurfacing program, potholes, leaf pick up and street sweeping. These functions amongst many others happen daily.”

According to AAA, potholes typically form when water collects in small holes and cracks in the road. When temperatures rise and fall, that moisture expands.

19 News spoke to multiple drivers as they ran errands on Wednesday to get a better idea of what they’ve been seeing.

“I’m hitting every pothole! Look what I’m driving, I sit real low to the ground,” one woman said. “I’ve paid a pretty penny to fix front end work.”

At Knapp’s Madison Auto Service in Lakewood, owner Jerry Knapp said most of their recent work has been related to accidents caused by slippery road conditions.

But with the roads clearing up, pothole damage becomes more likely.

“A lot of newer vehicles have smaller tire tread,” he told 19 News. “What we’re seeing on newer vehicles it he diameter of wheels gets bigger so the diameter of the tires gets smaller. I have a couple tires here that are low profile and those don’t give you the cushion you need when you’re absorbing impact.”

The City of Cleveland accepts claims for pothole damage, but 19 News discovered in May that drivers have only a 16 percent chance of receiving a payout.

Drivers can submit pothole damage claims here.

