2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Cleveland deploys pothole patch crews amid January warmup

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland had two pothole repair crews working throughout the city on Wednesday, thanks to the recent deep freeze following by a major warming trend.

“It’s customary that the Department of Public Works switches between necessary functions and taking advantage of weather,” said city spokesperson Sarah Johnson. “[Wednesday’s] functions include snow and ice control dry runs, bulk trash pick up, measuring streets for the upcoming resurfacing program, potholes, leaf pick up and street sweeping. These functions amongst many others happen daily.”

According to AAA, potholes typically form when water collects in small holes and cracks in the road. When temperatures rise and fall, that moisture expands.

19 News spoke to multiple drivers as they ran errands on Wednesday to get a better idea of what they’ve been seeing.

“I’m hitting every pothole! Look what I’m driving, I sit real low to the ground,” one woman said. “I’ve paid a pretty penny to fix front end work.”

At Knapp’s Madison Auto Service in Lakewood, owner Jerry Knapp said most of their recent work has been related to accidents caused by slippery road conditions.

But with the roads clearing up, pothole damage becomes more likely.

“A lot of newer vehicles have smaller tire tread,” he told 19 News. “What we’re seeing on newer vehicles it he diameter of wheels gets bigger so the diameter of the tires gets smaller. I have a couple tires here that are low profile and those don’t give you the cushion you need when you’re absorbing impact.”

The City of Cleveland accepts claims for pothole damage, but 19 News discovered in May that drivers have only a 16 percent chance of receiving a payout.

Drivers can submit pothole damage claims here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
City of Cleveland deploys pothole patch crews amid January warmup
City of Cleveland deploys pothole patch crews amid January warmup
Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer
Case Western Reserve University welcomes its 1st K-9 officer