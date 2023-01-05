CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of stealing luggage from the carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Cleveland Police said the theft happened on Dec. 10.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and their car shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report 2022-359575 with your tips.

