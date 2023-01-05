2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of stealing luggage from the carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Cleveland Police said the theft happened on Dec. 10.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and their car shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport luggage theft suspects wanted, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report 2022-359575 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

One of the security entrances at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
TSA stops record number of guns in 2022, but Cleveland numbers are down
TSA stops record number of guns in 2022, but Cleveland numbers are down
TSA stops record number of guns in 2022, but Cleveland numbers are down
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Car theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say