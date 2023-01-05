2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)

In 2022, hundreds of vanity license plates were rejected by the Ohio BMV including "FK KOVID."
In 2022, hundreds of vanity license plates were rejected by the Ohio BMV including "FK KOVID."(Source: Ohio BMV)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022.

But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected.

A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and determine if they meet one of three areas for rejection:

  • Plates that are profane or can be interpreted as obscene, sexually explicit, or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement)
  • Plates that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from a viewer without additional comment
  • Plates that advocate immediate lawlessness or lawless activities.

Drivers still try to get around those rules by spelling words different like ‘KOVID,’ because they may think a computer is weeding through submissions.

Below is the complete list from the Ohio BMV and the date in 2022 they were rejected. Reader discretion is advised.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

